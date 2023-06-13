Toyota Blames 2023 Le Mans Loss On Suicidal Squirrel

There are countless problems that could pop up and cost a team a win—or even a finish—in an endurance race. The longer the running, the more variables populate the equation, too. This past weekend, Ferrari cut Toyota off from extending its 24 Hours of Le Mans winning streak to six. The top-position No. 8 Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid held off the rival No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari 499P quite well, but as originally reported by Motorsport.com, an impact with a squirrel caused Toyota's hypercar to bleed time and lose pace to the prancing horse. Toyota's other entry, the No. 7 of Kobayashi, Conway, and Lopez, retired from the race due to an incident involving several other cars. This left just the No. 8 to defend Toyota's title on the famous French circuit. This was only one instance of hardship at this year's race; Cadillac had its share of setbacks as well.



