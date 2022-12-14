Toyota Bosses Are Secretly Dreaming Of A 300HP Prius GR Hybrid

Toyota hybrids are about to get a lot more powerful, and the Prius is just the start of things to come.

Who would have ever thought a Prius could be quick? It may be scarcely believable, but the 2023 Toyota Prius can hit 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds (seven flat with all-wheel-drive), a massive improvement over the outgoing model's 9.8-second stroll. The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime will drop that time even further to 6.2 seconds, making it about as quick as a fifth-generation Golf GTI. This substantial performance increase is already impressive, but according to Toyota Senior Product Planner Thomas Sondej Jr., it's just the tip of the iceberg.



