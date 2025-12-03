Toyota Brings Back C-HR+ Name From The Dead To Lead EV Charge

The final model in a hat-trick of electric Toyotas has been unveiled, with the C-HR+ slotting in between the forthcoming Urban Cruiser and updated bZ4X.

Sharing almost nothing bar the name with the popular hybrid and plug-in hybrid C-HR, despite the similar coupé-like silhouette, the Toyota C-HR+ will arrive in the UK late this year with a pair of battery options and three power levels, stretching from 165bhp all the way up to 338bhp in the range-topping all-wheel-drive car.

The electric newcomer should be roomier inside than the hybrid C-HR thanks to an extra 150mm in length, all of which is contained in the wheelbase. The boot is also slightly more spacious at 412 litres, compared with a best of 388 for the hybrid.