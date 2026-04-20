Toyota Built A Top Secret Garage In Sleepy Frisco Texas To Be The "GR Experience Center” For Lexus Dealers

Toyota hinted for years that a new supercar was headed to production. Last year, it shows us the new Lexus LFA and the new GR GT, both in prototype form. What it didn’t tell anyone was that, secretly, it built a performance base of operations in Texas, of all places. There, it housed some of the brand’s most important racers from over the years. Today, it’s where Toyota is training Lexus dealers to drive, appreciate, and sell its most ambitious performance vehicles. Situated just 20 miles away from its North American headquarters in Plano, Texas, the automaker built a 36,000-foot “GR Experience Center” with one mission in mind: get Lexus dealers ready to sell a new performance brand. For several months, it sat there with no branding on the outside, but Toyota’s GR GT cloaked secretly inside.



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