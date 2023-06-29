Toyota Buyers Leaving Automaker For One Of The Most Unreliable Brands On The Market

Toyota is no longer among the top names when it comes to brand loyalty in the United States, slipping into seventh place in the S&P Global Mobility study that analyzes the first four months of the year, according to Automotive News.

Typically, Toyota is “neck and neck” with Ford and Chevrolet, analyst Tom Libby said, but in this latest installment of the rankings, the Japanese automaker has suffered a demotion that was partly caused by customers jumping ship and choosing Tesla.

As per the source, the percentage of customers who migrated from Toyota to Tesla was up 2.1 points to 5 percent year over year.