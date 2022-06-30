Toyota CAUGHT Benchmarking Two Rivian Pickups

Even though Toyota and the entire country of Japan don’t seem sold on fully-electric vehicles, the manufacturer has still committed to launching a decent selection of BEVs by the middle of the decade. Toyota has vowed to launch 15 new EVs by 2025 and one of these will be an electric pickup, which would explain why the automaker was recently caught testing a pair of Rivian R1Ts. One of the trucks - the blue one - was spotted by our spies leaving Toyota’s Michigan Technical Center in Ann Arbor with Texas manufacturer plates on, while the other - the black vehicle - was seen with Michigan manufacturer plates driving both inside the Toyota compound, as well as on public roads, strongly suggesting that it was being tested by Toyota.



