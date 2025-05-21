Toyota CEO Calls For An End To Boring Cars

Toyota has built a reputation for building safe and reliable vehicles, which tend to be a little boring. However, the company has developed something of a split personality as the practical Camry and Corolla are joined by the GR86 and Supra. There’s also a handful of GRMN variants and rugged off-roaders such as the Land Cruiser and 4Runner TRD Pro.
 
Speaking during a financial presentation earlier this month, Toyota President Koji Sato said “A car is not a car if it’s not fun. That’s why we will never allow our cars to become commodities.”


