Toyota CEO Personally Test Drives GR Performance Models - Name Another Leader That Does That?

It’s good to be king. In the case of Akio Toyoda, who moonlights as a race car driver as "Morizo," it's very good. His nickname came from a shrub near Toyota's headquarters in Japan; a term of endearment, maybe but also a sign that he's not a typical executive of a major manufacturer in Japan. Certainly not a stuffed shirt. Toyoda took on the Morizo pseudonym in 2007 when he competed in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring under the radar. That year, Gazoo Racing was formed as a laboratory for Toyota’s experimental racing ideas and later became the company's dedicated motorsports arm. Gazoo Racing’s newest release is, appropriately, named for its fast-driving namesake and "master driver" during testing: the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Only 200 numbered units will be built, and the 300-horsepower, 273 pound-foot tiny terror is daunting. Fitted with grippy high performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, a close-ratio manual transmission, and shorter differential gears, the hatch is track-focused—and sharp. Toyota even removed the back seat to reduce the weight of the car by 100 pounds.



Read Article