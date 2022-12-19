Toyota CEO Says A Silent Majority Want An Alternative To Electric Vehicles

The transition to the electric vehicle age appears to be all but certain with the success of Tesla, but veteran automaker Toyota is still not fully convinced that EVs are the only way forward. In recent comments, Toyota President Akio Toyoda stated that he is part of the automotive industry’s “silent majority” who have doubts about the exclusive pursuit of electric vehicles. Numerous automakers are currently investing heavily in fully electric cars, which has been supported by strong demand for the limited number of EVs that are currently available in the market. However, several challenges have emerged for the emerging electric vehicle sector, such as securing parts and raw materials for EV batteries. The strong demand for electric cars has also resulted in EV prices rising this year.



Read Article