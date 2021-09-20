Toyota CEO Warns Industry Going All Electric Will Cost Millions Of Jobs

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, who is also the chairman of Japan’s automaker association, is not happy with the Japanese government’s EV-centric push for carbon neutrality.

The executive said that going all-EV could cost Japan 5.5 million jobs and 8 million units of lost vehicle output by 2030. At a regular meeting of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) where he was joined by top execs from Honda, Yamaha, and Isuzu, Toyoda warned that the potentially overzealous green manufacturing goals pushed by Europe-inspired Japanese authorities are unsustainable.