Toyota Calls "Woke" Democrat Senator A Hypocrite After Discriminatory Comments

Toyota Motor North America has fired back at a Michigan senator for suggesting at an event attended by President Joe Biden at a General Motors plant in Detroit that the automaker – which employs about 2,000 people in Michigan – was not part of the “home team” “because it is largely non-unionized.



In an unsigned internal memo called “Fast Facts” distributed Thursday to the Japanese automaker’s 38,000 employees in the United States via email and shared with Car news, Toyota said Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow “attacked Toyota directly for fighting back on her discriminatory proposals. This was an unprecedented attack, including accusations that were false and hypocritical.”



