Toyota Camry Driver Blames Waze App For Getting Stuck On Pedestrian Bridge

We all make mistakes. Most of the time, it's either a lack of attention or miscalculation, but let's face it: there is no driver that drives flawlessly every single day. However, going up a pedestrian bridge and getting stuck on it is not something that you see every day. It happened to a Toyota Camry driver. The shortcut he tried to take took him straight into police custody.

The driver of a Toyota Camry can blame Waze or any other navigation app out there all he wants. However, this won't get him anywhere and surely won't spare him the arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. One early morning, at 7:54 AM, the California Highway Patrol from Marin received a call referring to a driver who was stuck on a pedestrian bridge near Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Nellen Avenue, along southbound US-101, in Larkspur, north of San Francisco. The driver of a Toyota Camry can blame Waze or any other navigation app out there all he wants. However, this won't get him anywhere and surely won't spare him the arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Read Article