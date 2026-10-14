Toyota Camry Offers Nothing New For 2027 Other Than A Higher Price

Agent009 submitted on 10/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:44 AM

Views : 634 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Toyota officially unveiled the 2027 Toyota Camry with zero updates. The only thing that changes about America’s best-selling sedan is the price. The model, a complete carryover, will be $700 more expensive next year, regardless of the trim.

    
The 2027 Toyota Camry is the 2026 Toyota Camry. The automaker sent out a press release of roughly 1,500 words just to let us know that nothing changes for the new model year. Even the photo gallery from last year has been recycled and uploaded to the new press release about the not-so-new car.


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Toyota Camry Offers Nothing New For 2027 Other Than A Higher Price

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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