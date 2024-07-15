Toyota Camry Vs Lexus ES - Which Is The Smarter Choice?

To the uninitiated, the Toyota Camry and Lexus ES are unlikely sparring partners due to their different classes. The 2025 Toyota Camry is an economical mid-sized sedan, while the Lexus ES is the premium brand's mid-sized entry-level sedan. Both are the bread and butter of their respective brand's sedan lineup, and both have made leaps and bounds in technology and style to get to where they are today. It used to be an easy choice that depended on budget and taste, but if we look closer, we can start to uncover similarities between the two as the Camry creeps closer to the ES' turf. For 2025, the Camry sports a chiseled new face, a standard hybrid powertrain, and an upgraded interior. Let's take a brief look to see if it can finally stand up against the Lexus ES, a model that has perhaps been too comfortable with its status and price point for a long time.



