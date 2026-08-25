Toyota Celebrates 60 Years Of The Corolla With Three Special Editions

Unlike in America, where only 2,500 clients will get a Supersonic Red 2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition, availability in Europe is much wider: Toyota doesn’t mention any limits to the production quotes, only that it is accepting orders now and first deliveries are coming before the end of October 2026.

It seems that European fans of the legendary Toyota Corolla have won the lottery, unlike their US counterparts – who are getting only 2,500 examples of the 60th Anniversary special edition, and they also won’t get here until early 2027, although regular 2027 Corolla models are hitting US dealers this fall.