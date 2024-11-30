Toyota Celica Returns: Are You DELIGHTED Or BLIGHTED?

The Toyota Celica, an iconic sports car with a rich racing heritage, is officially set to return to the automotive market. After its discontinuation in 2006, Toyota has announced the revival of the Celica nameplate, promising enthusiasts a blend of modern technology with classic sporty charm. Expected to feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, the new Celica might offer around 400 horsepower, aligning with Toyota's commitment to performance through its Gazoo Racing division. This move not only revives a beloved model but also signals Toyota's intent to continue producing engaging, driver-focused vehicles, possibly incorporating advanced tech like all-wheel drive, drawing from its rally roots. The automotive community eagerly anticipates further details on its design and capabilities.



Does the announcement excite or interest you?









It's official: the Toyota Celica is coming back ?? https://t.co/Cd1k2mEtsA pic.twitter.com/FHJG1Ad3zU — Autocar (@autocar) November 30, 2024



