Toyota Chairman Claims EVs Are More Harmful To The Environment Than Hybrids

Scientists have long settled the debate of whether electric cars are better for our environment than combustion engine cars—the answer is a resounding yes. In cities where adoption rates are high, air pollution has significantly declined. Yet the same tired discussion keeps resurfacing, sometimes even from the highest ranks of the world’s largest car company.

In an April interview with Automotive News that recently went viral, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said that nine million electric vehicles have the same emissions impact as 27 million hybrids. That means one EV pollutes as much as three hybrids, according to him.

The chairman also expressed a strong desire to reduce emissions through what Toyota calls a “multi-pathway” approach: many different car powertrains, including more efficient gas engines, hybrids, hydrogen and, yes, EVs.