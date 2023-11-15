Toyota Chairman Has Nightmares That Toyota Will Return to Boring - Can You See That Happening?

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda is that rare thing, a car boss that really loves cars: loves driving them, loves racing them and also loves bringing fun cars to market so the rest of us can enjoy them. It’s in large part thanks to Toyoda’s influence that we have the GR86, GR Corolla and GR Yaris, and that even the Prius is now fast and handsome, as well as frugal.



The grandson of company founder Kiichiro Toyoda has been instrumental over the last decade and a bit in turning Toyota into a company that ranked number one for global output, but churned out some very boring cars to get there, into one that understands you can shift a ton of metal and still make that metal more than white goods.





