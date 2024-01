Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda has predicted that battery-powered electric vehicles will only make up 30% of the global market share.



Petrol-powered cars as well as hybrid and hydrogen fuel cars will make up the rest of the market, Toyoda told a business event this month, the Telegraph reported.



Toyoda added that limiting consumer choices and ability to travel by making expensive cars is not the answer.



He said: “Customers — not regulations or politics — should make that decision.”





Read Article