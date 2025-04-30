Toyota Chairman Says A Proper Sports Car Must Be ICE Powered

It’s been nearly two years since Toyota gave us a taste of an electric sports car, but the FT-Se concept has yet to evolve into a production model. That’s because a road-going version isn’t coming anytime soon. Instead, the company’s chairman would much rather stick to performance vehicles powered by combustion engines. The former president of the world’s largest automaker, for the fifth consecutive year, made his preferences abundantly clear in an interview with Automotive News: “For me as the master driver, my definition of a sports car is something with the smell of gasoline and a noisy engine.” He admits there are people within Toyota pursuing a fun EV, but he’d much rather stick with the good ol' ICE.



