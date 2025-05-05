Toyota Chairman Says EVs Are Dirtier Than They Are Portrayed

Electric vehicles may dominate headlines and political agendas, but the road to a cleaner future isn’t a one-way street. At least, not according to Toyota, the world’s best-selling brand and long-time champion of hybrid technology. While other automakers sprint toward full electrification, Toyota is still holding its ground, cautiously expanding its EV lineup while doubling down on hybrids.

Despite recent moves in China with the broader bZ series, Toyota has taken plenty of flak for its relatively slow EV rollout. But if you ask Chairman Akio Toyoda, there’s a method to what critics call hesitation. Known for his firm stance on a multi-energy strategy, Toyoda once again explained why Toyota hasn’t followed the all-electric herd.