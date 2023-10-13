Toyota Chairman Wants To Revive The Celica

Toyota's ex-CEO and current Chairman has confirmed to the Toyota Times that he put in a request to revive the Celica. Akio Toyoda (also known as Morizo) admitted that he put in the request, but he's not sure what name it will come out under. Surely, whatever Toyoda wants, he gets. We're talking about the man who made Toyota cool again, and he's directly responsible not only for the design direction but also for epic models like the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR 86, and the Supra. When he took over the company more than a decade ago, he promised there would be no more boring Toyotas, and he certainly succeeded in that mission. Even the most basic Corolla Hatchback is visually stunning and surprisingly good to drive.



