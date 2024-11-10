Toyota Chairman Warns The World About An EV Only Solution To The Industry

Japanese automaker Toyota is a household name known for making some of the most popular and most dependable cars out on the road, but if one thing stands out about the popular brand today, it's the company's electric vehicle offerings.

While other huge automakers like General Motors, Hyundai, and Kia provide a mechanical cornucopia of EVs for their customers in the United States, Toyota offers just one electric vehicle in its lineup of gas-powered and hybrid cars: the bZ4X crossover SUV.

As an EV slowdown threatens much of the auto industry's plans to go electric, Toyota is reaping the benefits from a huge gamble on hybrid technology and may be inclined to keep itself there.