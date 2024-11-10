Toyota Chairman Warns The World About An EV Only Solution To The Industry

Agent009 submitted on 10/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:15:31 PM

Views : 416 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thestreet.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Japanese automaker Toyota  is a household name known for making some of the most popular and most dependable cars out on the road, but if one thing stands out about the popular brand today, it's the company's electric vehicle offerings. 
 
While other huge automakers like General Motors, Hyundai, and Kia provide a mechanical cornucopia of EVs for their customers in the United States, Toyota offers just one electric vehicle in its lineup of gas-powered and hybrid cars: the bZ4X crossover SUV.
 
As an EV slowdown threatens much of the auto industry's plans to go electric, Toyota is reaping the benefits from a huge gamble on hybrid technology and may be inclined to keep itself there.


Read Article


Toyota Chairman Warns The World About An EV Only Solution To The Industry

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)