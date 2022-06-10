Toyota Chief Engineer Says No More GR Models - GR Sport Is The Next Step

Agent009 submitted on 10/6/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:38 AM

Views : 318 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota currently has three performance-oriented models with the Gazoo Racing badge on them in its range, and one might get the impression that GR will become Toyota's M division. Well, we are not going to see that; at least, that is the current decision with the GR range. The family is complete, says the chief engineer of the GR86.

With that statement in mind, one cannot help but wonder what else could Toyota turn into a GR model. Evidently, there are plenty of options since the Japanese make has covered almost every segment out there, in one form or another.

Read Article


Toyota Chief Engineer Says No More GR Models - GR Sport Is The Next Step

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)