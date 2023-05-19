Toyota Chief Scientist CORRECTLY Claims Forcing EVs Will Just Make ICE Owners Hang On To Their Vehicles

Many automakers have already announced when they’ll stop selling cars equipped with combustion engines, but Toyota is not on that long list. Instead, the Japanese automaker has been quite vocal about not rushing the demise of the ICE as it believes the world just isn’t ready to go fully electric. In fact, Chief Scientist Gill Pratt argues forcing people to buy EVs could backfire by making them stick to their gasoline/diesel cars longer. Speaking in Hiroshima prior to a G7 summit, Toyota Research Institute’s CEO admitted subsidies make electric vehicles more appealing, but he believes not everyone is eager to jump on the EV bandwagon. His solution? Prolonging the life of the ICE by continuing to develop hybrids and making alternative fuels feasible for mass production. As a refresher, the company has been experimenting with hydrogen-fueled combustion engines.



