Toyota Claims Electric Highlander Is Not A Niche Product

The new Toyota Highlander is just around the corner, and it’s electric—pure electric. There will be no gas model—not even a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. From 2027 on, one of the brand’s most reliable mainstream nameplates will simply be an electric vehicle. And despite arriving at an awkward time for electric cars, it’s also poised to take advantage of a wide-open market.

Or, to put it another way, Toyota believes it can succeed in spaces Tesla recently abandoned. Dave Christ, Toyota Motor North America Group vice president, told Automotive News as much—and managed to do so without mentioning the competition by name.