Toyota Claims It Sells Hybrids Because That Is What Buyers Want, Not EVs

Toyota, the Japanese company that currently sells just one all-electric vehicle in the United States–the bZ4X crossover–is known in hardline electric car enthusiast groups as being a laggard in transitioning to a fully electric portfolio.



The Japanese automaker even went on record through the voice of its main science man Gill Pratt last year, who said that EV-only extremists are wrong and that in the long run, a diversified powertrain approach will win–both for the environment and for the customers.





Read Article