Toyota Claims It Sells Hybrids Because That Is What Buyers Want, Not EVs

Agent009 submitted on 2/7/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:08 AM

Views : 338 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota, the Japanese company that currently sells just one all-electric vehicle in the United States–the bZ4X crossover–is known in hardline electric car enthusiast groups as being a laggard in transitioning to a fully electric portfolio.

The Japanese automaker even went on record through the voice of its main science man Gill Pratt last year, who said that EV-only extremists are wrong and that in the long run, a diversified powertrain approach will win–both for the environment and for the customers.


Read Article


Toyota Claims It Sells Hybrids Because That Is What Buyers Want, Not EVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)