Toyota Claims Lexus Will Have More Freedom - But What Does That Mean?

Lexus had record sales last year, with deliveries climbing to 851,214 cars, the highest since the company was founded in 1989. While some might argue it’s best not to mess with a winning formula, parent company Toyota wants to shake things up. We’ve already discussed how the Century nameplate has been elevated to flagship status in the corporate hierarchy, but changes are also underway at Lexus. According to Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries, Lexus is now in a position where it can “move more freely” and “push forward as a pioneer.” While those statements sound somewhat vague, they suggest Toyota wants its luxury division to think more creatively. Judging by the teaser for an upcoming concept car, Lexus appears to have been given the freedom to experiment with bold, unconventional projects.



