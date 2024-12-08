Toyota Claims Management Wasn't Really Involved In Crash Safety Certifications

Last year Toyota ran afoul of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) over irregularities found in its vehicle certification process. In short, some of Toyota's processes for certifying new vehicles didn't line up with official procedures required by Japan. It all came to light back in 2023 when some Daihatsu models were found to be modified for better test results.
 
Now, Toyota has submitted a comprehensive report on how it plans to make things right. Without getting too deep into the company's three-part outline, Toyota's Chief Technology Officer and Global Chief Quality Officer will share duties as the point people responsible for keeping things on track.


