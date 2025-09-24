Toyota Claims The Public Will Learn To Appreciate Hybrid Sportscars

Despite testing hybrids in race conditions, Toyota’s reluctance to launch a sports car with an electrified powertrain continues to this day. That said, it won’t be long before its luxury brand Lexus pulls the wraps off what reports have dubbed the “LFR,” widely believed to feature an electrified setup centered around a V-8.

Until the big debut, the company is already teasing how hybrids could appeal to enthusiasts. In an interview with Australia’s Drive magazine, a higher-up from the local division didn’t exclude the possibility of a sports car that combines a gas engine with an electric motor.