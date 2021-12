Toyota Motor Corp. committed 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) to electrify its lineup by 2030, half of it to develop a battery electric vehicle lineup, as it looks to tap a growing market for zero-emissions cars. But the world's biggest automaker, which is a relative latecomer to full-electric cars, said it expected annual sales of full-electric cars to reach only 3.5 million vehicles by the end of the decade, or around a third of its current vehicle sales.



