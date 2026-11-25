Toyota has some good news and some bad news for fans hoping to see a new mid-engined sports car. The good news is that the company is actively experimenting with a machine that could eventually become a production model. The bad news? It isn't even halfway through development.

The GR Yaris Morizo M concept recently appeared at Round 6 of the 2026 Super Taikyu Series, where its unusual coupe silhouette drew plenty of attention. However, despite looking like a potential preview of an MR2 revival, Toyota insists the project remains firmly in the experimental stage. In an interview published by the official Toyota Times magazine, Gazoo Racing President Tomoya Takahashi offered a reality check about how much work remains before the car could reach showrooms.