Toyota Confirms A New Twin Turbo V8 Engine Is On The Way

We’ve spoken at great length about Toyota’s new, smaller, and lighter four-cylinder engines that will power everything. However, there’s been little information regarding a large-displacement ICE designed specifically for the company’s new flagship performance vehicle. The GR-badged supercar is set to premiere in early December, and yes, it will have a V-8 engine.

In an interview at the ongoing 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Toyota’s powertrain president, Takashi Uehara, confirmed the juicy rumors about a twin-turbo V-8. He explained that the foundation for this new eight-cylinder setup lies within the company’s upcoming family of modular gasoline engines consisting of 1.5- and 2.0-liter units.