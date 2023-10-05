Toyota Confirms An Electric Sports Car Is In The Works

Toyota held a press conference to talk about how it fared in the fiscal year 2023, which ended on March 31. Instead of boring you with all the numbers, we'll cut to the chase. At one point during the presentation, a slideshow depicting the product roadmap pertaining to electric cars coming by 2026 was shown. There was a shadowy silhouette in the "Sports" section, thus signaling a performance will go on sale within the next three years. It's unclear whether it will be badged as a Toyota or as a Lexus since the slideshow included cars from both brands. However, the Japanese automotive giant has been talking a great deal about the Electrified Sport following its unveiling in late 2021. If the teased car is a production version of that concept, it'll be sold as a Lexus to indirectly supersede the V10-powered LFA.



Read Article