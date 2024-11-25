Toyota Confirms a New Celica Is On The Way

Toyota’s vice president has confirmed the Japanese brand is readying the next Celica, 18 years after production of the sports car ended.

Discussion on reviving the model name has been rife for years and Autocar was told last year that a reborn Celica was being considered as part of a new-era of electric Toyota sports cars - although no executives would go on record to confirm it.

However, speaking at this weekend’s Rally Japan, Yuki Nakajima said unambiguously: “We're making the Celica!”