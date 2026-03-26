Toyota Considering A 2.0 Liter Turbo Hybrid For Upcoming Celica Sport

Toyota is considering a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain for its highly anticipated new Celica, which Autocar has been told could be named the Celica Sport.

The Japanese marque officially confirmed the Celica's return at the 2024 Rally Japan, when then-vice-president Yuki Nakajima told spectators “We’re making the Celica!”.

Speculation mounted again earlier this month when what appeared to be the new sports coupé was spotted being shaken down in Portugal ahead of the 2027 World Rally Championship.