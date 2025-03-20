Toyota Considers Importing UK Built Vehicles To Skirt Trump Tariffs

Toyota will not rule out using the “export potential” of its UK plant to send small volumes of vehicles to the US in a bid to navigate the supply chain challenges posed by Donald Trump’s tariff war, a senior European executive has said. 
 
“If the business equation makes sense and the product that we’re producing is wanted by another region . . . we would of course study [our assets],” Matt Harrison, the chief corporate officer in Europe for the world’s largest carmaker, told the Financial Times. 
 
Harrison warned of more “political whirlwinds” ahead as the car industry prepares for a series of tariffs the US president has threatened against its major trading partners. 


