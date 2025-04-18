Toyota Considers Ramping Up US Production Of RAV4 In Response To Tariffs

Toyota is considering producing the next version of its top-selling RAV4 SUV in the United States, three people familiar with the matter said, becoming the latest automaker to rethink supply chains to lessen the hit from U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles. Toyota makes the current version of the popular SUV in Kentucky, Canada and Japan. It originally planned to export the new RAV4 to the United States from Canada and Japan but it is now also considering production in Kentucky as one option, given that demand for the car looks likely to outstrip supply, according to the people, all of whom declined to be identified because the information is not public.



