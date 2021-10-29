Toyota Copies Tesla's Yoke Steering Wheel But With One Important Twist

Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:03:58 PM

Views : 394 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota has unveiled a steering wheel similar to Tesla’s “yoke” steering wheel in its first electric SUV, but the automaker has introduced an important feature that fixes the main problem of the Tesla yoke.

When Tesla unveiled the new Model S with the “yoke” butterfly steering wheel, it was controversial.

Some were worried about the actual shape of the wheel being problematic, and others about the lack of drive stalk to choose the drive mode.

As for the former, we thought that the automaker wouldn’t risk bringing the controversial yoke steering wheel to market without a non-linear steering curve enabled by a steer-by-wire system.



Read Article


Toyota Copies Tesla's Yoke Steering Wheel But With One Important Twist

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)