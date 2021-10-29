Toyota Copies Tesla's Yoke Steering Wheel But With One Important Twist

Toyota has unveiled a steering wheel similar to Tesla’s “yoke” steering wheel in its first electric SUV, but the automaker has introduced an important feature that fixes the main problem of the Tesla yoke.

Some were worried about the actual shape of the wheel being problematic, and others about the lack of drive stalk to choose the drive mode.

As for the former, we thought that the automaker wouldn’t risk bringing the controversial yoke steering wheel to market without a non-linear steering curve enabled by a steer-by-wire system.