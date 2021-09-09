Toyota Corolla Cross Hits The US Market At Just Over $22,000

Toyota introduced the US-spec Corolla Cross earlier this year. Now, it has announced that pricing will start at $22,195 when the model goes on sale next month. Kicking things off is the entry-level Corolla Cross L, which is billed as “value-priced and packed with features not typically found in a small crossover.” It combines traditional crossover styling cues with LED lighting units and 17-inch steel wheels with silver covers. Customers will also have a choice of seven exterior colors including Wind Chill Pearl, which tacks an extra $425 onto the price tag.



