Toyota Could Be Working On A Plus Sized Highlander SUV

The Toyota Highlander first arrived in North America back in January 2001. It quickly found its footing as a popular mid-size SUV, serving families well across the country. Of course, you know what they say about mid-size SUVs, don't you? They're not big enough! Thus, Toyota is looking set to develop the Grand Highlander as a larger option, reports Automotive News. We reported on the potential new model as far back as January this year, when a trademark application was spotted for the "Grand Highlander" moniker. Naturally, it suggested the existence of a larger version of the car-based crossover SUV. The new forecast from Automotive News suggests the new nameplate will be larger and longer than the existing three-row Highlander, which already boasts 7 or 8 seats depending on the chosen configuration.



