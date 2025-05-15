Toyota Creates An Electric Outback With 375HP

Just when you thought Toyota was finally ditching complicated names, it introduces the 2026 bZ Woodland. While it’s natural to assume this is an off-road-inspired trim of the facelifted bZ (formerly the bZ4X), it’s actually a different vehicle, albeit one that shares a lot in common with the original.

That decision probably leaves many scratching their heads, but what matters is that this is essentially Toyota’s version of the Subaru Trailseeker, with both models based on their respective Solterra and bZ cousins. As a result, the bZ Woodlands is part crossover and part wagon, not unlike Subaru’s Outback.