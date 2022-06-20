Toyota Crown Ready To Replace The Avalon As Sedan Like SUV

The Toyota Avalon isn't long for this world. After MY2022, the venerable four-door sedan will bow out after nearly three decades of service. This came as no surprise - the sedan is a dying breed, quickly being killed off by the SUV and crossover. What did surprise us, however, was Toyota's planned replacement.

In February, a leaked dealer document suggested the United States will receive the legendary Crown sedan as the Avalon's successor. We've since discovered the nameplate will be placed upon a sedan-like crossover, with distinctive styling.