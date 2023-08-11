Toyota Crown SUV To Appear At LA Auto Show On The 14th

The Japanese automaker is coming out of a hectic year with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After they reached an astonishing milestone earlier this month - 300 million vehicles made since their first G1 truck in 1935 - the company is preparing for the next bullet point on their to-do agenda.



Actually, there are probably two of them, but let me explain. Just like the rest of the year, Toyota had a very busy fall season – and just in the past couple of weeks, they were involved with the outstanding first edition of the Japan Mobility Show (formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show for almost seven decades) as well as the bonkers 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.





