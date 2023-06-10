Toyota Crown Sport Almost Looks Like A Baby Purosangue

Did you know how the car world instantly noticed that the Toyota Crown SUV looks similar to the eye-watering expensive Ferrari Purosangue? The Japanese automaker has now made even more similar to the exotic crossover with the newly launched Crown Sport Z.

Unveiled and on sale in the brand's home market, the all-new Toyota Crown Sport features a few exterior enhancements, some tweaks in the cabin, and additional modifications beneath the skin to make it worthy of the added suffix.

One of the best ways to recognize it is to look at the rear fenders, which were significantly extended from the pillar to the tires. This upgrade makes the vehicle look more dynamic. Up front, it has the same lighting signature. As for the wheels, it rides on a 21-inch set.