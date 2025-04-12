Toyota Dabbles In F1 Partnership With Team Haas

Haas will be rebranded for 2026 in part due to Toyota increasing its involvement in the Anglo-American team. Toyota had been out of Formula 1 since 2009 before it returned to the sport as a technical partner of Haas in 2024. Early signs of the company's influence came when Haas launched an older-car testing programme in 2025, allowing Toyota's plethora of junior drivers, such as Ryo Hirakawa and Rittom Miyata, to test F1 machinery.

Toyota had reaffirmed that it would not return as a factory team when it began its partnership, and it wouldn't make a fully fledged comeback.



But from 2026, Toyota will increase its involvement with the team. Haas will rebrand as the TGR Haas F1 team, with Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport competition and research arm of the Japanese carmaker, becoming its new title sponsor. This means Moneygram, which has sponsored the team since the 2023 season, will leave the sport at season's end.