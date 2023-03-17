Toyota Dealer Adds Imaginary $20,000 "Safety" Package To Corolla GR MSRP

The Toyota GR Corolla is the kind of car that enthusiasts can get excited about or at least it could be if dealers would quit marking it up to high heaven. Today we bring you a new case of dealer greed where the markup isn’t even a “markup”. It’s a $20,000 ‘Safety Package’ from a dealer network we’ve highlighted before. The GR Corolla is well-known for its features which include a 300-hp three-cylinder engine and an excellent AWD system. At the top of its trim hierarchy is the Morizo Edition, a two-seat track toy with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. That’s the version we’re talking about today and Toyota says that it should sell for $53,751.



