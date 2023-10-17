Toyota Dealer Set To Auction Off GR Corolla Morizo #001 And Donate Proceeds To Local Schools

The Longo Toyota dealership in El Monte, California is set to auction off the very first 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo and will donate all of the money to the El Monte School District and Vision To Learn. Toyota built just 200 examples of the GR Corolla Morizo for the U.S. market in 2023 and the example in question is no. #001. The auction will run between October 18-24 and be hosted by Bring a Trailer who will donate the buyer’s fee to charity. The hot hatch will then be delivered cost-free to the winning bidder anywhere in the continental U.S.



