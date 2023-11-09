Toyota Dealers Demand A Maverick Pickup Competitor

Since last year, Toyota USA has been closely monitoring the budding compact truck segment, currently populated by the hot-selling Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Fe. Toyota dealers have been admiring these models from afar and have desperately wanted a compact pickup of their own for years now. Speaking to Automotive News, Steve Gates, the current chairman of the Toyota National Dealer Council, said he's been asking for a compact Toyota pickup "since back in the Jim Press days." Jim Press was, of course, Toyota Motor North America's COO until 2007. Gates also owns a Ford dealership, witnessing first-hand how quickly the Maverick flies off dealer lots without affecting the sales of the Ranger and F-150.



Read Article