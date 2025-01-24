Toyota Dealers Demand More Cheap Models - Has The Brand Become Unaffordable?

Agent009 submitted on 1/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:10 AM

Views : 1,196 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It's no secret that cars aren't as affordable as they used to be. It's easy to point to average prices, which are approaching $50,000, but there are other contributing factors. Incomes haven't been keeping up with inflation for quite some time. More recently, supply shortages and rising interest rates have compounded the situation. So it's no surprise that when Automotive News talked to a member of the Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council, he expressed quite a bit of interest in getting additional inventory and new models that are on the affordable end of the scale, maybe even a new Yaris. We like the idea of more cheap cars, but we're also not sure just how much room there is at the bottom of Toyota's range.

Read Article


Toyota Dealers Demand More Cheap Models - Has The Brand Become Unaffordable?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)