Toyota Dealers Demand More Cheap Models - Has The Brand Become Unaffordable?

It's no secret that cars aren't as affordable as they used to be. It's easy to point to average prices, which are approaching $50,000, but there are other contributing factors. Incomes haven't been keeping up with inflation for quite some time. More recently, supply shortages and rising interest rates have compounded the situation. So it's no surprise that when Automotive News talked to a member of the Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council, he expressed quite a bit of interest in getting additional inventory and new models that are on the affordable end of the scale, maybe even a new Yaris. We like the idea of more cheap cars, but we're also not sure just how much room there is at the bottom of Toyota's range.



Read Article